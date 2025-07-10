Left Menu

Trump Praises IRS Ruling Allowing Churches to Endorse Political Candidates

Former President Donald Trump expressed approval of the IRS decision allowing religious organizations to endorse political candidates without losing tax-exempt status. This follows a court ruling favoring Texas churches and National Religious Broadcasters and counters the Biden administration's stance on the law's constitutionality.

Updated: 10-07-2025 00:00 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 00:00 IST
Trump Praises IRS Ruling Allowing Churches to Endorse Political Candidates
In a recent decision welcomed by former U.S. President Donald Trump, the IRS has declared that houses of worship can endorse political candidates without jeopardizing their tax-exempt status. Trump, an outspoken critic of restrictions on religious organizations, praised the move at the White House.

The endorsement came as the IRS resolved a lawsuit involving two Texas churches and the National Religious Broadcasters. According to a court filing, traditional religious communications now fall outside a long-standing U.S. tax code provision prohibiting nonprofits from political endorsements.

The Biden administration previously defended the law's constitutionality, arguing against subsidizing political activities through tax breaks. Trump's 2017 executive order was an earlier attempt to ease such restrictions on political expressions by churches.

