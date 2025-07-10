Trump Praises IRS Ruling Allowing Churches to Endorse Political Candidates

In a recent decision welcomed by former U.S. President Donald Trump, the IRS has declared that houses of worship can endorse political candidates without jeopardizing their tax-exempt status. Trump, an outspoken critic of restrictions on religious organizations, praised the move at the White House.

The endorsement came as the IRS resolved a lawsuit involving two Texas churches and the National Religious Broadcasters. According to a court filing, traditional religious communications now fall outside a long-standing U.S. tax code provision prohibiting nonprofits from political endorsements.

The Biden administration previously defended the law's constitutionality, arguing against subsidizing political activities through tax breaks. Trump's 2017 executive order was an earlier attempt to ease such restrictions on political expressions by churches.