Libya on Edge: UN Calls for De-escalation Amid Rising Tensions in Tripoli

The United Nations has urged all parties in Libya to refrain from inciting violence following a surge in military presence in Tripoli. The Libyan capital has witnessed ongoing tensions since Prime Minister Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah ordered the dismantling of irregular armed groups, leading to deadly clashes.

The U.N. Mission has been actively seeking a peaceful resolution, stressing that forces deployed in Tripoli must retreat immediately. Political tensions persist as the Government of National Unity, established by a U.N.-backed process, faces challenges from the eastern-based House of Representatives, which denies its legitimacy.

Libya remains locked in instability since the fall of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. While eastern Libya is controlled by Khalifa Haftar and his forces, western regions, including Tripoli, are divided among various factions. A previous truce in 2020 halted significant warfare, but peace remains fragile.

