AIADMK Defector Joins DMK: A Political Shift

Former AIADMK Minister R Vaithilingam has joined the DMK after meeting with DMK President M K Stalin. Vaithilingam, an MLA from the Orathanad constituency, previously a supporter of expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam, quit his legislator post to make the switch.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 21-01-2026 10:52 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 10:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

R Vaithilingam, a former AIADMK minister and staunch supporter of ousted leader O Panneerselvam, has made a significant political move by joining the ruling DMK. This decision, announced on Wednesday, followed a meeting with DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin at the Anna Arivalayam party headquarters.

Vaithilingam, an MLA from Orathanad in Thanjavur district, was formally inducted into the party in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and senior DMK leaders, marking a new chapter in his political career. He presented a shawl to Stalin as a token of respect and allegiance.

Political circles had been rife with speculation about Vaithilingam's move, and he reportedly resigned from his legislative position prior to joining DMK. He was warmly welcomed by DMK leader Senthil Balaji and party supporters, marking his departure from AIADMK, from which he was expelled in 2022 along with Panneerselvam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

