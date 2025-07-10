Punjab Assembly Pays Homage to Recent Departed Figures

The Punjab Assembly commenced a special session on Thursday to offer tributes to several individuals who passed away recently, including victims of the Ahmedabad plane crash on June 12.

Veteran Akali leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and AAP MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal were among the personalities recognized posthumously. Businessman Sanjay Verma, who was murdered on July 7, was also remembered.

Cabinet Minister Aman Arora requested for the tributes, and MLA Amandeep Singh Musafir specifically mentioned Verma in his remarks. A two-minute silence was held to honor the departed souls.

(With inputs from agencies.)