Punjab Assembly Pays Homage to Recent Departed Figures

The Punjab Assembly held a session to honor those who passed away recently, including the victims of the Ahmedabad plane crash and prominent figures like Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and Kashmir Singh Sohal. Tributes were also paid to businessman Sanjay Verma. The session included a two-minute silence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-07-2025 13:40 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 13:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab Assembly commenced a special session on Thursday to offer tributes to several individuals who passed away recently, including victims of the Ahmedabad plane crash on June 12.

Veteran Akali leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and AAP MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal were among the personalities recognized posthumously. Businessman Sanjay Verma, who was murdered on July 7, was also remembered.

Cabinet Minister Aman Arora requested for the tributes, and MLA Amandeep Singh Musafir specifically mentioned Verma in his remarks. A two-minute silence was held to honor the departed souls.

