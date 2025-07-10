Russia Navigates Contradictions in U.S. Relations

On Thursday, a senior Russian diplomat highlighted the complexities in U.S.-Russia relations under President Donald Trump's administration. Despite contradictory statements and actions from the U.S., Russia remains committed to improving ties, according to Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, as reported by the state TASS news agency.

Ryabkov acknowledged the challenges posed by the Trump administration's inconsistent approach but emphasized Russia's determination to pursue normalization of relations with Washington. He reiterated the country's commitment to this diplomatic goal.

Furthermore, Ryabkov remarked on Russia's capability to withstand potential additional sanctions from the U.S. He noted that Russia has developed effective mechanisms and strategies, such as import substitution, to meet its needs despite external pressures, as reported by Interfax news agency.

(With inputs from agencies.)