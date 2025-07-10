Ursula von der Leyen Triumphs Over No-Confidence Vote
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has survived a no-confidence vote in the European Parliament. The motion highlighted allegations concerning her actions during the pandemic and electoral interference, but lacked sufficient support. Von der Leyen's relationship with the European People's Party also faced scrutiny.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen successfully weathered a no-confidence vote, with the European Parliament overwhelmingly rejecting the motion on Thursday.
Allegations against von der Leyen included private communications with Pfizer's CEO during the COVID-19 pandemic, misuse of EU funds, and interference in German and Romanian elections. Despite these claims, 360 lawmakers voted against the motion, 175 supported it, and 18 abstained during the session in Strasbourg, France.
The vote has intensified scrutiny on von der Leyen and the European People's Party, accused of aligning with the far right to advance their political agenda.
