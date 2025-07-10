Ursula von der Leyen Triumphs Over No-Confidence Vote

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen successfully weathered a no-confidence vote, with the European Parliament overwhelmingly rejecting the motion on Thursday.

Allegations against von der Leyen included private communications with Pfizer's CEO during the COVID-19 pandemic, misuse of EU funds, and interference in German and Romanian elections. Despite these claims, 360 lawmakers voted against the motion, 175 supported it, and 18 abstained during the session in Strasbourg, France.

The vote has intensified scrutiny on von der Leyen and the European People's Party, accused of aligning with the far right to advance their political agenda.