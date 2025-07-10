Left Menu

Stalin Critiques Palaniswami: The Voice of BJP

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin criticized AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami, alleging he is now parroting BJP's stance more than ever. Stalin denounced Palaniswami's election campaign as deceitful and questioned his criticisms regarding using Hindu Religious Endowments funds for education.

  • Country:
  • India

In a scathing political attack, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has accused AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami of being the new embodiment of the BJP's voice in the state. Stalin's remarks come amid a heated statewide election campaign.

Addressing the provision to utilize funds from the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department for setting up educational institutions, Stalin questioned Palaniswami's understanding of the legislation. He reminded that such initiatives had historical precedence, citing the tenure of M G Ramachandran, a revered former Chief Minister.

Stalin further mocked Palaniswami's alignment with the BJP, questioning his silence on key issues like the non-clearance of a university bill. Alleging deceit, Stalin asserted that the people of Tamil Nadu would see through Palaniswami's tactics, firmly rejecting his claims.

