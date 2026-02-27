Left Menu

Tamil Nadu's Electoral Triumph: A Beacon for Indian Democracy

The recent SIR of electoral rolls in Tamil Nadu is praised as a model for the country by CEC Gyanesh Kumar. He announced upcoming Assembly polls would be monumental, inspired by flawless Bihar elections. Enhancements include inclusive focus, transparent processes, and digital integration for a fair voting experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 27-02-2026 19:02 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 19:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The recently concluded Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Tamil Nadu has been hailed as a national model, according to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The exercise has been credited with ensuring cleaner electoral rolls, countering political criticism of mass voter name deletions, and demonstrating the professionalism of election commission officials.

As the Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu loom, the state prepares to set a new benchmark in electoral conduct, backed by the assurance of parties for single-phase elections. While drawing lessons from Bihar's seamless elections, the Election Commission is poised to enhance the voting process with robust digital integration and inclusivity measures, including 258 women-managed polling stations and 47 disabled-friendly locations.

Aiming for transparency, postal ballots will be counted before electronic voting machine rounds. The final electorate count stands at 5.67 crore, with noteworthy youth participation. Emphasizing an inducement-free election environment, Gyanesh Kumar assured voter amenities and technological advancements for effective electoral outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

