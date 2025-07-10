Mamata Calls for Enhanced Security to Boost Kashmir Tourism

Mamata Banerjee, Chief Minister of West Bengal, has called on the Centre to implement urgent security measures to reinvigorate tourism in Jammu and Kashmir. Following her meeting with Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Banerjee emphasized the importance of ensuring safety in the region.

The meeting, which took place at the West Bengal state secretariat in Kolkata, was their first encounter following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam that resulted in 26 casualties. The incident has raised national alarm over the security situation in the Kashmir Valley.

Both leaders expressed a desire to strengthen cooperation within the sectors of industry and tourism. Banerjee accepted an invitation from Abdullah to visit Kashmir post-Durga Puja festivities, aligning with the renewed push by Jammu and Kashmir's administration to promote tourism and attract investment despite ongoing security concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)