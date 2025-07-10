Left Menu

BJP Slams DMK Government Over Alleged Custodial Death

BJP leader SG Suryah criticized the DMK government for an alleged custodial death in Tamil Nadu. He accused CM Stalin of failing to maintain law and order, particularly in his own constituency. Suryah demanded a CBI investigation and highlighted recurring issues of custodial deaths under DMK rule.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 19:07 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 19:07 IST
Tamil Nadu BJP Secretary SG Suryah (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu's political landscape is heating up as BJP Secretary SG Suryah sharply criticized the state's DMK government regarding an alleged custodial death. Accusing the MK Stalin-led administration of perpetuating injustice, Suryah demanded immediate action.

Focusing his criticism, Suryah highlighted the recent death of Ajith Kumar in police custody. He claimed that this incident adds to a series of alleged atrocities in the Kolathur constituency, where CM Stalin was elected. The BJP leader questioned the integrity of the Dravidian-style governance model.

Suryah expressed particular concern about Naveen, who was reportedly detained, tortured, and killed, yet no FIR was filed 12 days post-incident. He has called for a murder charge against Deputy Commissioner Pandiarajan and a CBI-led inquiry. Emphasizing repeated custodial deaths under the DMK, Suryah laments poor control over the police force.

(With inputs from agencies.)

