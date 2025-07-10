Karnataka's CM Siddaramaiah Dispels Leadership Change Rumors

Amidst swirling speculations, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has categorically dismissed the idea of a leadership change in the state, attributing the rumors to media invention. Speaking at Karnataka Bhavan, Siddaramaiah assured that there have been no discussions within Congress circles about altering the current leadership.

Addressing media questions regarding the power transition, Siddaramaiah highlighted that State Congress in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala clarified the absence of any agenda to change the Chief Minister—a stance he said aims to dispel media-fueled speculation. He emphasized the directive from both him and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar that the party is aligned with the high command's decision-making.

Despite Congress MLAs expressing personal opinions about leadership change, Siddaramaiah asserted it doesn't represent the party's position. He reiterated his intention to maintain his role as Chief Minister for a full term, questioning the basis of ongoing media rumors, and confirming no immediate plans to meet Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

