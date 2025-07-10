Left Menu

Karnataka's CM Siddaramaiah Dispels Leadership Change Rumors

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has dismissed rumors of a leadership change, attributing the speculation to media creation. He affirmed that the Congress party has had no discussions on changing the state's leadership. Siddaramaiah emphasized the party's commitment to following the high command's decisions, maintaining leadership stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 19:14 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 19:14 IST
Karnataka's CM Siddaramaiah Dispels Leadership Change Rumors
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst swirling speculations, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has categorically dismissed the idea of a leadership change in the state, attributing the rumors to media invention. Speaking at Karnataka Bhavan, Siddaramaiah assured that there have been no discussions within Congress circles about altering the current leadership.

Addressing media questions regarding the power transition, Siddaramaiah highlighted that State Congress in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala clarified the absence of any agenda to change the Chief Minister—a stance he said aims to dispel media-fueled speculation. He emphasized the directive from both him and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar that the party is aligned with the high command's decision-making.

Despite Congress MLAs expressing personal opinions about leadership change, Siddaramaiah asserted it doesn't represent the party's position. He reiterated his intention to maintain his role as Chief Minister for a full term, questioning the basis of ongoing media rumors, and confirming no immediate plans to meet Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025