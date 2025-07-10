Language Gaffe Sparks Mixed Reactions in Liberia

In the aftermath of a meeting at the White House, Liberians are grappling with feelings of anger and resigned amusement. President Donald Trump, known for his unpredictable statements, marveled at Liberian leader Joseph Boakai's English, seemingly unaware that it is the country's official language.

Boakai, leading a nation founded by free Black Americans in 1822, found himself at the center of attention as Liberians processed Trump's comments, which many perceived as an echo of colonial bias. While some chose to highlight the positives of the visit, the incident underscored lingering questions about how the U.S. views its so-called 'big brother' relationship with Liberia.

Despite the uproar, the visit allowed Boakai to emphasize Liberia's democratic strengths and mineral resources. This opportunity to showcase the nation's attributes was noted by locals like radio journalist Augustus Caine, who pointed out Boakai's solid educational foundation as a point of national pride.

(With inputs from agencies.)