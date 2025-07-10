Tragedy Strikes as Two IAF Pilots Perish in Jaguar Jet Crash

In a tragic turn of events, two pilots from the Indian Air Force lost their lives following the crash of a Jaguar fighter jet near Churu in Rajasthan. The individuals have been identified as Squadron Leader Lokender and Flight Lieutenant Rishi Raj Singh, according to officials.

The incident has prompted the IAF to launch a court of inquiry aimed at understanding the underlying causes of the crash. The somber news was shared by the IAF, which also released the names of the personnel involved in the tragedy.

A brief statement from the Indian Air Force expressed deep regret over the loss, extending heartfelt condolences to the families. The crash occurred during a routine training mission, highlighting the inherent risks faced by armed forces personnel.

