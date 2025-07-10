Constitution Rescue Rally: Rahul Gandhi's Unexpected Address Amid Odisha Transport Strike
Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge are set to address the 'Samvidhan Bachao Samavesh' in Odisha amid an ongoing transport strike. Congress accuses the state government of using the strike to impact the rally's attendance, while BJP claims the strike is an excuse for anticipated low turnout.
Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, alongside Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, is poised to address the 'Samvidhan Bachao Samavesh' in Odisha on Friday. The event comes amid an ongoing strike by drivers of commercial vehicles in the state. Congress alleges political motives behind the transport disruptions, claiming it hampers public access to Gandhi's rally.
According to Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee President Bhakta Charan Das, Gandhi, Kharge, and Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal will meet with farmers and people displaced by developmental projects before the public address at Baramunda Ground. Das suggests the strike is a strategic move by the state government to deter attendees.
In response, BJP state spokesperson Anil Biswal countered the allegations, asserting that the Congress is using the strike as a pretext for potentially low rally attendance. He noted that Congress had initially backed the strike, but now blames the drivers' association for logistical issues.
