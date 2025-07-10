BJP Justifies Governor's Rule in Chakma District Amidst Political Chaos

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has come out in strong defense of imposing Governor's Rule on the Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) in Mizoram, asserting it as a necessary constitutional step amid persisting political instability. Addressing the media, Delson Notlia, BJP National Secretary for the Minority Morcha, countered Mizoram Home Minister K. Sapdanga's remarks, describing them as 'misleading and baseless' in their critique of Governor General V K Singh (Retd.).

Notlia emphasized that the Governor's actions were well within his constitutional powers, based on the provisions of Sub-Para (2) of Para 16 and Para 20BB in the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution. The BJP claims the intervention arose from ongoing instability and administrative dysfunction in the CADC, where five different Chief Executive Members have been appointed during various terms from 2013 to 2023. After recent elections in May 2023, political uncertainty continued with two leadership changes via no-confidence motions, while a third is under contest, turning the district council into a 'playground of political manipulation.'

Dismissing accusations of undermining democracy, the BJP cited Article 163(2) of the Constitution, affirming the Governor's discretionary powers. The party noted that civil society organizations, such as the Central Young Chakma Association and Chakma Mahila Committee of Students Union, had called for Governor's Rule since June, due to issues like irregular appointments and unpaid salaries. Allegations of unethical demands and political coercion further weakened council operations, according to former CEM Molin Kumar Chakma. The BJP calls for stakeholder support to ensure the district's governance integrity and stability. (ANI)

