Supreme Court Keeps Close Watch on Bihar's Electoral Roll Revision Amid Controversy

The Supreme Court's recent decision to oversee the Election Commission's Special Intensive Review (SIR) exercise in Bihar has been welcomed by various political quarters, including Swaraj Party leader Yogendra Yadav. The court, while not halting the process, emphasized the risks of disenfranchisement and urged the inclusion of additional identity proofs like Aadhaar.

Yadav, one of the petitioners, stated that the court has effectively placed the Election Commission on a 'short leash,' demanding a report back within 14 days. This oversight is seen as crucial for ensuring the integrity of Bihar's electoral rolls ahead of the upcoming elections, amidst opposition concerns over the review's stringent timelines.

Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Joymalya Bagchi, presiding over the Supreme Court bench, instructed the EC to clarify its stance on using Aadhaar, ration cards, and electoral photo identity cards. The apex court's involvement continues to stir political responses while aiming to safeguard the principles of universal adult franchise in the nation.