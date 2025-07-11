Diplomatic Engagement: Trump and Marcos Jr. to Meet
U.S. President Donald Trump is set to meet Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in Washington on July 22. This marks their first meeting since Trump assumed office in January. The White House confirmed the event, highlighting its importance in strengthening diplomatic relations between the two nations.
In a significant diplomatic move, U.S. President Donald Trump will engage in talks with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in Washington on July 22, according to a White House official.
This upcoming engagement marks the first face-to-face meeting between the two leaders since Trump took office in January.
The meeting underscores the Trump administration's efforts to bolster international relations with the Philippines, a key ally in Southeast Asia.
