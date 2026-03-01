Global Tensions Rise As Russia Calls for Diplomacy Following Iran's Retaliation

In a deteriorating geopolitical scenario, Russia has urged an immediate cessation of hostilities and a return to diplomacy as tensions escalate following an airstrike that killed Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Iran's retaliatory actions against Israel and US bases have further strained international relations.

The Russian Foreign Ministry emphasized the importance of diplomacy in resolving the crisis, framing the incident as a blatant violation of international law and fundamental human principles. Moscow expressed deep regret over the news of the airstrike and condemned the political assassination that led to the death of high-ranking Iranian officials.

With the potential closure of the Strait of Hormuz looming, experts warn of significant disruptions in global oil and gas markets. Russian President Vladimir Putin has extended condolences to Iran and voiced support for resolving the crisis through diplomatic channels, urging the UN Security Council's involvement.

