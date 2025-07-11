Chandrashekhar Dubey: A Legacy of Advocacy and Leadership

The remains of Chandrashekhar Dubey, a senior Congress leader and former minister, were brought to Ranchi after his death in a Delhi hospital. Congress leaders gathered at the party's headquarters in Ranchi to honor the late politician.

Dubey, who passed away at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, was revered for his advocacy for workers' rights and held notable public office roles. Known as Dadai Dubey, he served as a five-time MLA and was an MP from Dhanbad constituency. Colleagues remembered his commitment to the underprivileged.

The body was taken from Ranchi's Birsa Munda airport to his ancestral home in Garhwa for the last rites. Dubey's passing marks the end of an era marked by service and dedication in the world of Indian politics and labor rights advocacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)