Left Menu

Chandrashekhar Dubey: A Legacy of Advocacy and Leadership

The body of senior Congress leader Chandrashekhar Dubey was brought to Ranchi after his passing in a Delhi hospital. Dubey, remembered for advocating workers' rights, held positions as a five-time MLA and MP. Paying tribute, Congress leaders commended his dedication to the underprivileged.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 11-07-2025 14:37 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 14:37 IST
Chandrashekhar Dubey: A Legacy of Advocacy and Leadership
  • Country:
  • India

The remains of Chandrashekhar Dubey, a senior Congress leader and former minister, were brought to Ranchi after his death in a Delhi hospital. Congress leaders gathered at the party's headquarters in Ranchi to honor the late politician.

Dubey, who passed away at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, was revered for his advocacy for workers' rights and held notable public office roles. Known as Dadai Dubey, he served as a five-time MLA and was an MP from Dhanbad constituency. Colleagues remembered his commitment to the underprivileged.

The body was taken from Ranchi's Birsa Munda airport to his ancestral home in Garhwa for the last rites. Dubey's passing marks the end of an era marked by service and dedication in the world of Indian politics and labor rights advocacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025