Left Menu

Trump Rethinks FEMA's Future, Leans Toward Rebranding

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has reconsidered plans to dissolve the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). While no formal steps to dismantle FEMA are underway, future changes will likely focus on rebranding to highlight state leadership in disaster responses, according to a White House official.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-07-2025 14:42 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 14:42 IST
Trump Rethinks FEMA's Future, Leans Toward Rebranding
Donald Trump

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has decided against eliminating the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), as revealed by the Washington Post on Friday.

The administration is not moving forward with any official proceedings to dismantle the agency. Instead, potential adjustments are expected to involve a "rebranding" process aimed at enhancing the role of state leaders in managing disaster responses.

The newspaper's report, based on information from a senior White House official, suggests that these changes are intended to reinforce state authority, although the core functions of FEMA will remain intact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025