Trump Rethinks FEMA's Future, Leans Toward Rebranding
Former U.S. President Donald Trump has reconsidered plans to dissolve the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). While no formal steps to dismantle FEMA are underway, future changes will likely focus on rebranding to highlight state leadership in disaster responses, according to a White House official.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-07-2025 14:42 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 14:42 IST
Former U.S. President Donald Trump has decided against eliminating the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), as revealed by the Washington Post on Friday.
The administration is not moving forward with any official proceedings to dismantle the agency. Instead, potential adjustments are expected to involve a "rebranding" process aimed at enhancing the role of state leaders in managing disaster responses.
The newspaper's report, based on information from a senior White House official, suggests that these changes are intended to reinforce state authority, although the core functions of FEMA will remain intact.
