Shakeups at Government Efficiency Department Amid High-Profile Exits

At least eight key members of the U.S. Department of Government Efficiency have departed in the last six months. The turnover, reportedly planned, comes amid a public fallout between Elon Musk and Donald Trump. DOGE, a temporary unit for enhancing federal technology efficiency, continues amid leadership and engineering team changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-07-2025 16:54 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 16:54 IST
A notable upheaval has occurred within the U.S. Department of Government Efficiency, as at least eight core members have vacated their roles over the past half-year, according to a report from Politico.

A senior White House official downplayed implications of the report, explaining that the top-tier employees were engaged on fixed terms within the cost-reduction body led by Elon Musk. The official emphasized that a long-term career with the department was never intended at its highest levels.

Further departures include seven DOGE engineers with significant cross-agency access, with more anticipated soon. This turnover aligns with Musk's reduced involvement and public discord with former President Trump, affecting DOGE's mission of modernizing federal technology and enhancing government efficiency.

