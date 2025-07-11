PKK Lays Down Arms: A New Dawn for Turkish-Kurdish Relations

In a significant development, thirty members of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) ceremonially burned their weapons in northern Iraq, marking a pivotal step towards ending a decades-long conflict with Turkey. The event, held near the Jasana cave, was attended by key Kurdish, Iraqi, and Turkish officials.

Disarmed fighters, dressed in military fatigues, queued to deposit AK-47 rifles and other arms into a large cauldron. Flames consumed the weaponry as leaders read statements confirming the PKK's decision to disband and disarm, a move initiated following a call from their imprisoned leader, Abdullah Ocalan.

This development, hailed as an 'irreversible turning point' by Turkish officials, aims to foster regional peace and reconcile societal divides. Future steps include integrating PKK members into Turkish society and addressing Kurdish rights, with potential implications for neighboring Syria's geopolitical landscape.

