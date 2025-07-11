Shift in Attitudes: Americans' Growing Support for Immigration

In a striking change of public sentiment, a new Gallup poll shows 79% of Americans now view immigration as a positive force, a notable rise from last year's 64%. This trend reflects a significant shift among Republicans and independents who are warming up to immigration policies.

The perception shift complicates former President Trump's push for mass deportations, as support for pathways to citizenship for undocumented individuals garners increasing favor. Republican support for a pathway to citizenship rose from 46% to around 60%, aligning more closely with established Democratic perspectives.

While fewer Americans advocate for reducing immigration levels, support for maintaining the current levels remains strong. As opinions evolve, these findings indicate a broader acceptance of immigration, challenging prevailing narratives and political strategies in the lead-up to future elections.