Shift in Attitudes: Americans' Growing Support for Immigration

A recent Gallup poll reveals a significant shift in American attitudes toward immigration, with 79% now considering it a 'good thing,' up from 64% last year. The change is mainly driven by Republicans and independents. Support for pathways to citizenship for undocumented immigrants has also increased, complicating Trump's mass deportation plans.

Updated: 11-07-2025 17:39 IST
Shift in Attitudes: Americans' Growing Support for Immigration
In a striking change of public sentiment, a new Gallup poll shows 79% of Americans now view immigration as a positive force, a notable rise from last year's 64%. This trend reflects a significant shift among Republicans and independents who are warming up to immigration policies.

The perception shift complicates former President Trump's push for mass deportations, as support for pathways to citizenship for undocumented individuals garners increasing favor. Republican support for a pathway to citizenship rose from 46% to around 60%, aligning more closely with established Democratic perspectives.

While fewer Americans advocate for reducing immigration levels, support for maintaining the current levels remains strong. As opinions evolve, these findings indicate a broader acceptance of immigration, challenging prevailing narratives and political strategies in the lead-up to future elections.

