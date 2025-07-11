Punjab CM Challenges Modi on Foreign Policy, Seeks Accountability

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has openly challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his frequent international travel, questioning the priorities of India's foreign policy.

Mann has called for transparency, querying whether there is a link between Modi's trips and the business interests of certain Indian entrepreneurs, notably Adani.

He also criticized Modi for receiving foreign honors while domestic issues remain unresolved and asserted that public figures must address concerns at home before focusing abroad.

(With inputs from agencies.)