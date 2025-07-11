Left Menu

Punjab CM Challenges Modi on Foreign Policy, Seeks Accountability

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's frequent foreign visits, arguing that the PM should focus on domestic issues affecting 140 crore Indians. Mann believes public officials have the right to seek transparency in foreign policy, especially regarding business interests linked to visits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 11-07-2025 17:59 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 17:59 IST
Bhagwant Mann
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has openly challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his frequent international travel, questioning the priorities of India's foreign policy.

Mann has called for transparency, querying whether there is a link between Modi's trips and the business interests of certain Indian entrepreneurs, notably Adani.

He also criticized Modi for receiving foreign honors while domestic issues remain unresolved and asserted that public figures must address concerns at home before focusing abroad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

