Opposition's Fear of Bihar Poll Outcome Reflected in EC Roll Revision Protests

Janata Dal (United) working president Sanjay Jha has asserted that the opposition parties' agitation against the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in Bihar reveals their anticipation of a defeat in the forthcoming assembly elections.

The Supreme Court has recently permitted the EC to continue the process, emphasizing the assurance that no eligible voter will be removed.

In anticipation of the Bihar Assembly elections, likely scheduled for October-November, all eyes are on how this revision unfolds amid political tensions.

