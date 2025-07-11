Opposition's Fear of Bihar Poll Outcome Reflected in EC Roll Revision Protests
Janata Dal (United) working president Sanjay Jha claims the opposition's protest against the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar signals their apprehension about the upcoming assembly polls. The Supreme Court upheld the procedural continuation, urging trust in voter inclusivity.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-07-2025 19:00 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 19:00 IST
- Country:
- India
Janata Dal (United) working president Sanjay Jha has asserted that the opposition parties' agitation against the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in Bihar reveals their anticipation of a defeat in the forthcoming assembly elections.
The Supreme Court has recently permitted the EC to continue the process, emphasizing the assurance that no eligible voter will be removed.
In anticipation of the Bihar Assembly elections, likely scheduled for October-November, all eyes are on how this revision unfolds amid political tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Clarifies Mediation Misconceptions in Matrimonial Cases
Supreme Court Revisits Maratha Reservation Debate
Supreme Court Refuses to Halt Transfers of Bengaluru Government Doctors
Election Commission Moves to Delist Inactive Political Parties
Supreme Court Sets New Guidelines for Record Retention and Disposal