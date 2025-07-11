Strength Over Titles: Shivakumar's Philosophical Take on Congress Legacy

In a recent Congress party event, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar emphasized the importance of the strength and voice the party provides over mere titles.

Reflecting on the Congress's historical contributions, Shivakumar praised the Gandhi-Nehru family's sacrifices and highlighted the party's role in shaping India's democracy.

Amidst ongoing political speculations, he defended the Congress's commitment to diversity and unity, contrasting it with the opposition's narrow focus.

(With inputs from agencies.)