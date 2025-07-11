Diplomatic Corps Overhaul Sparks Safety Concerns

The Trump administration initiated the dismissal of more than 1,350 employees from the State Department on Friday, aiming to overhaul the diplomatic corps significantly. Critics argue that this unprecedented move could hamper the U.S.'s ability to protect and promote its interests internationally.

The layoffs target 1,107 civil service and 246 foreign service officers, according to a State Department notice seen by Reuters. Officials claim the reductions focus on "non-core functions" to streamline operations with diplomatic priorities. Total workforce cuts could reach around 3,000, including voluntary departures, out of 18,000 U.S.-based employees.

This restructuring is part of President Trump's objective to align the U.S. foreign policy with his "America First" agenda, amid growing tensions from countries like China and Russia. The federal overhaul aims to eliminate offices and roles considered unnecessary, reducing what Trump sees as taxpayer money wastage.

(With inputs from agencies.)