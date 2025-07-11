Left Menu

AIADMK's Promise to Women: Rs 1,500 Monthly Aid

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami announced a promise of Rs 1,500 monthly assistance to women heads of households if elected in the 2026 Assembly polls. This pledge aims to fulfill the needs of women and counter the ruling DMK's current policies.

Updated: 11-07-2025 22:37 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 22:37 IST
In a strategic move to capture voter attention, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami pledged Rs 1,500 monthly assistance to women heads of households if his party emerges victorious in the 2026 Assembly elections.

Palaniswami affirmed his commitment to this assistance, emphasizing it as a cornerstone of AIADMK's electoral promise. He accused the current DMK regime of failing to meet public expectations, urging citizens to support AIADMK for substantial change.

Addressing the crowd, Palaniswami criticized the DMK for focusing on issues like delimitation while allegedly neglecting public welfare, concluding his speech with a challenge to DMK's leadership.

