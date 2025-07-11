Left Menu

Marathi Housing Demand Sparks Political Debate in Mumbai

Shiv Sena (UBT) lawmakers have called for a policy reserving 20% of housing for native Marathi speakers in Mumbai. Opposition leaders submitted their demand to Minister Shambhuraj Desai, amidst a political tug-of-war over Marathi identity in housing. The government has yet to take action on this demand.

Shiv Sena (UBT) legislators have reignited a contentious issue by demanding that 20% of housing units in Mumbai's new buildings be designated for native Marathi speakers. The lawmakers handed over their request to Minister Shambhuraj Desai, a member of the rival Shiv Sena faction.

Opposition leader Ambadas Danve and Milind Narvekar emphasized the need to reserve housing for the 'Marathi Manoos,' indicating a deeper political clash over cultural identity within the city. Narvekar made this demand public on social media, adding pressure to an already charged political environment.

In response, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde clarified that no formal requests have been received concerning this issue. Mines Minister Desai criticized the former Maha Vikas Aghadi government, which was led by Uddhav Thackeray, for not enacting similar legislation during its tenure.

