Shifting Tide: Americans' Growing Support for Immigration

A recent Gallup poll reveals an increase in favorable views towards immigration in the U.S., with 79% of adults perceiving it as beneficial. This shift, significant among Republicans, contrasts with harsh policies proposed by President Trump. The majority now support pathways to citizenship for immigrants living illegally in the U.S.

Updated: 12-07-2025 00:50 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 00:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a notable shift in public opinion, a recent Gallup poll indicates a growing number of Americans view immigration positively, including significant changes among Republican respondents. The poll found 79% of U.S. adults now believe immigration is beneficial, a rise from 64% a year ago.

These findings come as President Donald Trump re-enters office, amid his administration's continued push for stringent immigration policies. The new data complicates efforts for mass deportations, with decreasing support for such measures even among traditionally anti-immigration Republicans. Similarly, the number of Americans desiring reduced immigration has dropped dramatically.

Perhaps most striking is the bipartisan support for pathways to citizenship. Around 85% favor allowing immigrants brought illegally as children to become citizens if certain conditions are met. Overall, this trend points to a more pro-immigrant sentiment compared to previous years, underscoring a potential challenge for Trump's immigration agenda.

