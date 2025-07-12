Shifting Tide: Americans' Growing Support for Immigration

In a notable shift in public opinion, a recent Gallup poll indicates a growing number of Americans view immigration positively, including significant changes among Republican respondents. The poll found 79% of U.S. adults now believe immigration is beneficial, a rise from 64% a year ago.

These findings come as President Donald Trump re-enters office, amid his administration's continued push for stringent immigration policies. The new data complicates efforts for mass deportations, with decreasing support for such measures even among traditionally anti-immigration Republicans. Similarly, the number of Americans desiring reduced immigration has dropped dramatically.

Perhaps most striking is the bipartisan support for pathways to citizenship. Around 85% favor allowing immigrants brought illegally as children to become citizens if certain conditions are met. Overall, this trend points to a more pro-immigrant sentiment compared to previous years, underscoring a potential challenge for Trump's immigration agenda.