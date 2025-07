Political Firestorm: CM Saini and Mann Clash Over Modi's Foreign Visits

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has slammed Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for his recent criticisms of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's international trips. Saini labeled Mann's comments as inappropriate and a disregard for democratic decorum, urging him to apologize publicly to the nation.

Mann had criticized Modi's focus on foreign engagements over domestic issues, sparking backlash from several BJP leaders and a strong reaction from the Ministry of External Affairs, which described the remarks as irresponsible. Without directly naming Mann, the Ministry stressed disassociation from the comments which they felt undermined India's global relationships.

The controversy intensified as Mann raised the issue again, questioning Modi's foreign policy and its impact on India's diplomatic ties. Saini, in response, praised Modi's global diplomacy as a sign of leadership that aligns India with developed nations while urging Mann to concentrate on Punjab's internal challenges.