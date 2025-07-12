Left Menu

Erdogan Hails Key Step Towards Peace as PKK Disarms

Turkish President Erdogan calls for full support of Kurdish militants' disarmament. The PKK began the process by surrendering weapons, symbolizing a potential end to a decades-long insurgency. Erdogan emphasizes the role of parliament in the process, aiming for national unity and a peaceful future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-07-2025 14:41 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 14:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a pivotal move toward peace, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has urged full backing for the disarmament of Kurdish militants, marking a new chapter for the nation. The Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) initiated this process by handing over weapons, signaling a crucial step in resolving the protracted conflict.

On Friday, thirty PKK militants symbolically burned their weapons in northern Iraq, marking the beginning of what could be the end of a long-standing insurgency against Turkey. Erdogan highlighted the significance of this event, calling it the dawn of a new era and expressing hope for a united Turkey.

The Turkish government is on the verge of establishing a parliamentary commission to oversee the disarmament and help the PKK transition into democratic politics. The move comes after PKK's decision to disband, disarm, and cease their separatist fight, following a call from their imprisoned leader Abdullah Ocalan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

