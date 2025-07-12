Erdogan Hails Key Step Towards Peace as PKK Disarms

In a pivotal move toward peace, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has urged full backing for the disarmament of Kurdish militants, marking a new chapter for the nation. The Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) initiated this process by handing over weapons, signaling a crucial step in resolving the protracted conflict.

On Friday, thirty PKK militants symbolically burned their weapons in northern Iraq, marking the beginning of what could be the end of a long-standing insurgency against Turkey. Erdogan highlighted the significance of this event, calling it the dawn of a new era and expressing hope for a united Turkey.

The Turkish government is on the verge of establishing a parliamentary commission to oversee the disarmament and help the PKK transition into democratic politics. The move comes after PKK's decision to disband, disarm, and cease their separatist fight, following a call from their imprisoned leader Abdullah Ocalan.

