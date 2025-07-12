Naveen Patnaik Returns Triumphantly to Odisha Post Spine Surgery Recovery

Naveen Patnaik, the president of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), has made a triumphant return to Bhubaneswar following successful spine surgery for cervical arthritis in Mumbai. Patnaik landed at the Biju Patnaik International Airport around 2 pm on Saturday, after a 21-day absence from Odisha.

A jubilant crowd of party members and supporters welcomed the former five-time Chief Minister with a ceremonial reception. Thousands lined the route from the airport to Naveen Niwas, brandishing placards and party flags, and chanting 'Jai Jagannath' as Patnaik greeted them.

The surgery, performed by Dr. S Rajasekaran at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, was followed by a recovery period where Patnaik was moved from the ICU to a private room. During his absence, party operations were overseen by a 15-member committee headed by BJD vice-president Debi Prasad Mishra.

(With inputs from agencies.)