Naveen Patnaik Returns Triumphantly to Odisha Post Spine Surgery Recovery
Biju Janata Dal president Naveen Patnaik returns to Bhubaneswar after spine surgery for cervical arthritis in Mumbai. Following a 21-day absence, he received a ceremonious welcome at the airport. The surgery was conducted by Dr. S Rajasekaran. Meanwhile, BJD's affairs were managed by a 15-member committee.
Naveen Patnaik, the president of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), has made a triumphant return to Bhubaneswar following successful spine surgery for cervical arthritis in Mumbai. Patnaik landed at the Biju Patnaik International Airport around 2 pm on Saturday, after a 21-day absence from Odisha.
A jubilant crowd of party members and supporters welcomed the former five-time Chief Minister with a ceremonial reception. Thousands lined the route from the airport to Naveen Niwas, brandishing placards and party flags, and chanting 'Jai Jagannath' as Patnaik greeted them.
The surgery, performed by Dr. S Rajasekaran at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, was followed by a recovery period where Patnaik was moved from the ICU to a private room. During his absence, party operations were overseen by a 15-member committee headed by BJD vice-president Debi Prasad Mishra.
