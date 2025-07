Adityanath Warns Against Divisive Conspiracy in Religious Harmony

Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issued a warning about efforts to create rifts between Hindu and Sikh communities, urging vigilance against such divisive actions.

He also pointed to a major conversion racket orchestrated by the jailed Chhangur Baba in Balrampur, hinting at Rs 100 crore in illicit funds.

During the UP-Delhi Sandesh Yatra, marking Guru Teg Bahadur's martyrdom, Adityanath emphasized preserving religious unity amid the country's changing landscape.