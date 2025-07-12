Rift in the Ranks: PMK Leadership in Turmoil

The internal rift within the PMK party has intensified as founder Dr S Ramadoss and his son, Anbumani, continue to clash over leadership. This division threatens the united front needed for the Vanniyar party's success in the approaching Assembly elections.

Senior party figures emphasize the need for unity, citing the detrimental effects of a divided house on electoral prospects. Efforts by senior party functionaries like G K Mani to mediate have so far been unsuccessful.

Recently, accusations have heightened with claims of social media account takeovers by Anbumani's supporters and the discovery of a sophisticated bugging device at Ramadoss's residence. As tensions remain high, the party faces critical decisions ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.