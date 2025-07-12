Italy Stresses Focus Amidst U.S. Tariff Tensions
Italy emphasizes the importance of staying focused on trade talks with the U.S. after recently announced tariffs. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expresses optimism for a fair deal, while Italy backs the European Commission's efforts to navigate tensions with the United States.
Updated: 12-07-2025 19:20 IST
Italy is urging a concentrated effort on trade negotiations with the United States following President Donald Trump's declaration of a 30% tariff on European goods.
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is optimistic about securing a fair agreement concerning tariffs between the European Union and the United States, according to an official statement.
Rome is fully endorsing the European Commission's initiatives to manage these escalating trade tensions, the prime minister's office confirmed.
