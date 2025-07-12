Germany's BDI Urges Swift Resolution in Escalating Trade War
The BDI industry association in Germany is urging for immediate dialogue to resolve a trade war sparked by U.S. President Donald Trump's threat of 30% tariffs on EU imports. Wolfgang Niedermark of BDI emphasizes finding quick, objective solutions to prevent further escalation and impact on transatlantic trade.
The BDI industry association in Germany has highlighted the urgent need for talks to resolve a growing trade war. This follows the threat from U.S. President Donald Trump to implement 30% tariffs on imports from the European Union.
Wolfgang Niedermark, a member of the executive board of BDI, described President Trump's announcement as an alarming signal for industries on both sides of the Atlantic. He emphasized the potential detrimental impacts of such measures.
Niedermark has called on the German government, the European Commission, and the US administration to engage in objective dialogue to find quick solutions and avoid further escalation, which could severely impact transatlantic trade relations.
