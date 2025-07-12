Europe Urged to Stand Firm Against Trump's Tariff Threat

Germany's exporters' association has urged Europe not to be intimidated by U.S. President Donald Trump's aggressive tariff threats. The warning comes after Trump announced plans to impose a 30% tariff on European imports starting August 1.

Dirk Jandura, President of the Association of Wholesale, Foreign Trade and Services (BGA), described the threats as part of Trump's "well-rehearsed" negotiating strategy. He called for Europe to engage in balanced negotiations, highlighting that any misuse of the global economy for political gains could backfire, harming both the aggressor's economy and population.

Jandura further advised that Europe should work towards gaining independence from American market influences in the long run. The BGA's stance reflects broader European concerns over the impact of protectionist U.S. trade policies.