Europe Urged to Stand Firm Against Trump's Tariff Threat
The German exporters' association advises Europe not to be intimidated by U.S. President Donald Trump's threat to impose 30% tariffs on imports. The association emphasizes the need for equal-footing negotiations and advocates for Europe's long-term independence from the American market.
Germany's exporters' association has urged Europe not to be intimidated by U.S. President Donald Trump's aggressive tariff threats. The warning comes after Trump announced plans to impose a 30% tariff on European imports starting August 1.
Dirk Jandura, President of the Association of Wholesale, Foreign Trade and Services (BGA), described the threats as part of Trump's "well-rehearsed" negotiating strategy. He called for Europe to engage in balanced negotiations, highlighting that any misuse of the global economy for political gains could backfire, harming both the aggressor's economy and population.
Jandura further advised that Europe should work towards gaining independence from American market influences in the long run. The BGA's stance reflects broader European concerns over the impact of protectionist U.S. trade policies.
- READ MORE ON:
- Europe
- Trump
- tariffs
- Germany
- BGA
- negotiations
- trade policy
- imports
- independence
- economy
ALSO READ
Trump Touts 'Very Big' Trade Deal with India Amid Bilateral Negotiations
High-Stakes Negotiations: Trump Ally Seeks Valuable Congolese Mine
Canada Drops Digital Services Tax to Ease U.S. Trade Negotiations
EU Eyes Trade Deal with US Amidst Tariff Negotiations
High Stakes Hustle: Trump's Deadline Pressures Global Trade Negotiations