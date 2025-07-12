Left Menu

Europe Urged to Stand Firm Against Trump's Tariff Threat

The German exporters' association advises Europe not to be intimidated by U.S. President Donald Trump's threat to impose 30% tariffs on imports. The association emphasizes the need for equal-footing negotiations and advocates for Europe's long-term independence from the American market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-07-2025 21:12 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 21:12 IST
Europe Urged to Stand Firm Against Trump's Tariff Threat
Donald Trump

Germany's exporters' association has urged Europe not to be intimidated by U.S. President Donald Trump's aggressive tariff threats. The warning comes after Trump announced plans to impose a 30% tariff on European imports starting August 1.

Dirk Jandura, President of the Association of Wholesale, Foreign Trade and Services (BGA), described the threats as part of Trump's "well-rehearsed" negotiating strategy. He called for Europe to engage in balanced negotiations, highlighting that any misuse of the global economy for political gains could backfire, harming both the aggressor's economy and population.

Jandura further advised that Europe should work towards gaining independence from American market influences in the long run. The BGA's stance reflects broader European concerns over the impact of protectionist U.S. trade policies.

TRENDING

1
Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

 Global
2
Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

 Global
3
FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025