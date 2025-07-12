Trump's Tariff War: Trade Tensions with Allies Escalate

President Donald Trump on Saturday ramped up his trade war with Mexico and the European Union, threatening to impose a 30% tariff on imports from these countries starting August 1. Despite ongoing negotiations with these crucial U.S. allies and trading partners, no comprehensive deal has been reached.

The EU and Mexico have criticized the tariffs as disruptive and unfair, although they remain committed to further discussions before the deadline. Trump has extended tariff threats to 23 other U.S. trading partners, adding to global trade tensions and investor concerns.

As the August 1 deadline looms, Trump's tariff strategy marks a return to his aggressive trade policies, even amid a booming U.S. economy. The move complicates international trade relationships and could result in countermeasures while generating significant revenue for the U.S. government.

(With inputs from agencies.)