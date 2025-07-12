Left Menu

Remembering the Martyrs: A Tribute to July 13 Heroes

Iltija Mufti of the Peoples' Democratic Party honors those who died in the 1931 protest against the Dogra army in Kashmir. Previously marked as Martyrs' Day, the observance is no longer a gazetted holiday after J-K's reorganization. Mufti emphasizes the importance of remembering their sacrifice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 12-07-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 21:34 IST
Iltija Mufti
  India

Iltija Mufti, a leader of the Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP), paid floral tributes to those who died in the 1931 protest against the Dogra army in Kashmir. This significant event, once observed as 'Martyrs' Day', was removed from the list of gazetted holidays following the 2019 reorganization of Jammu and Kashmir.

Traditionally, political leaders would visit the 'martyrs' graveyard' on this day to honor the 22 Kashmiris killed while protesting Maharaja's rule. Last year, restrictions were imposed, and leaders like Mehbooba Mufti were placed under house arrest to stop them from visiting the site.

Iltija Mufti, however, managed to pay homage this year, sharing a video of her tribute on social media. She asserted that despite attempts to erase this memory, the voices of these martyrs continue to resonate in the hearts of Kashmiris.

