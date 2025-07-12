Pentagon Pushes Allies on Taiwan War Stance
The Pentagon has urged Japan and Australia to specify their roles if a U.S.-China conflict over Taiwan arises. Elbridge Colby has been leading these discussions, emphasizing the need for allies to increase defense efforts. The U.S.'s position as Taiwan's top arms supplier underscores its strategic interest despite Chinese pressure.
The Pentagon is calling on Japan and Australia to define their roles in the event of a U.S.-China conflict over Taiwan, according to a report by the Financial Times.
Elbridge Colby, U.S. under-secretary of defense for policy, has been pushing this agenda in discussions with defense officials from both countries, as the U.S. itself does not provide a blanket defense assurance for Taiwan.
Colby emphasized the Department of Defense's focus on restoring deterrence and achieving peace through strength, urging allies to increase their defense spending. The U.S. remains Taiwan's main arms supplier amid China's sovereignty claims and military pressure on the island.
