EU Urged to Gear Up Retaliatory Measures Amid US Tariff Threats

Amid growing tensions over U.S. threats to slap 30% tariffs on European imports, French President Emmanuel Macron has called for the European Union to ramp up its retaliatory measures. Speaking on Saturday, Macron emphasized the importance of the European Commission asserting the bloc's determination to defend its interests.

The Anti-Coercion Instrument (ACI) stands as the EU's main tool for countering economic pressure from non-member countries. Under the ACI, the EU can limit access for companies from third countries to its public procurement markets and can take significant steps affecting services trade or investment.

This call to action highlights the EU's proactive stance in safeguarding its economic sovereignty in the face of external threats. The EU's robust stance aims to assure member states of its commitment to mitigating economic aggression.