Escalating Conflict: Strikes and Aid Crisis in Gaza

Israeli airstrikes in Gaza have killed at least 28 Palestinians, with additional fatalities occurring at an aid distribution site. As tensions escalate, US President Trump is seeking a ceasefire, yet no breakthrough has been reported. The humanitarian crisis continues amid restricted aid access and mounting casualties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 12-07-2025 22:13 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 22:13 IST
In a surge of violence, Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip resulted in the deaths of at least 28 Palestinians, including children, while 24 others were reportedly shot en route to an aid distribution site. Hospital officials in Gaza confirmed the fatalities amid rising tensions and restricted access to aid.

Efforts to broker a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas by US President Donald Trump remain inconclusive after discussions with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu. Meanwhile, the humanitarian situation in Gaza worsens, with over 2 million residents becoming increasingly dependent on aid amid food shortages and security concerns.

The protracted conflict has led to a staggering death toll, with Gaza's Health Ministry reporting over 57,800 Palestinian fatalities. The international community continues to express concerns over the ongoing humanitarian crisis, underscored by attacks near aid sites and the restricted entry of essential supplies like fuel.

