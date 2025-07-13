Left Menu

Pakistan's Nuclear Stance: A Peaceful Doctrine Amidst Conflict

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif declared Pakistan's nuclear program as a defensive measure during recent tensions with India. Sharif emphasized peaceful intentions and the defense-first approach, despite the loss of lives in military strikes. The statement occurred in response to questions about potential nuclear weapon use.

Amid mounting tensions with India, Pakistan's Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, firmly stated that the country's nuclear arsenal is intended solely for peaceful purposes and self-defense, not aggression.

Addressing a gathering of Pakistani students, Sharif spoke on Saturday about the recent military confrontation where 55 Pakistanis lost their lives due to Indian military actions. He underscored Pakistan's robust response during the conflict.

Emphasizing a defensive stance, Sharif clarified that the nuclear program is a protective measure, countering suggestions of potential nuclear escalation amidst ongoing regional hostilities related to India's Operation Sindoor.

