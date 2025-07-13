Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

President Donald Trump has openly defended Attorney General Pam Bondi, addressing criticism from some supporters following the Justice Department's investigation into Jeffrey Epstein's death and his alleged clientele.

On Truth Social, Trump urged supporters not to waste energy on Epstein's case, emphasizing unity under the MAGA movement.

Recent findings by the FBI and Justice Department debunked conspiracy theories, affirming no incriminating client list exists and maintaining that Epstein died by suicide.

(With inputs from agencies.)