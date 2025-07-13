Language Fuels Controversy in Maharashtra
A viral video has sparked controversy in Maharashtra, showing an auto-rickshaw driver allegedly beaten by Shiv Sena (UBT) workers for 'anti-Marathi' remarks. The incident highlights the ongoing tension surrounding Marathi language pride in the state. No formal complaint has been filed yet, though the police are investigating.
A video capturing an alleged assault on an auto-rickshaw driver by Shiv Sena (UBT) followers in Maharashtra's Palghar district has intensified the prevailing language controversy in the state.
While the police acknowledged the video's circulation, they reported no formal grievances have been lodged, hence refraining from pressing charges.
The incident spotlights ongoing tensions over linguistic pride in Maharashtra, with local Shiv Sena leaders affirming they will not tolerate insults to Marathi heritage.
