Karnataka MLA Proposes Gadkari as Modi's Successor

Karnataka Congress MLA Belur Gopalakrishna has suggested Union Minister Nitin Gadkari as a potential successor to Prime Minister Narendra Modi if he steps down at age 75. The suggestion follows RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's comments on leadership retirement at 75 and cites Gadkari's appeal to common people.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shivamogga | Updated: 13-07-2025 12:49 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 12:49 IST
Nitin Gadkari
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Congress MLA Belur Gopalakrishna has proposed Union Minister Nitin Gadkari as a fitting successor to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, should Modi choose to step down at the age of 75. The suggestion aligns with recent statements from RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat about leaders retiring after reaching this age milestone.

Gopalakrishna praised Gadkari for his contributions to national development, particularly in highways, and highlighted his empathy for the common man's struggles, referencing Gadkari's own concerns over the growing wealth gap in India. The MLA believes Gadkari's vision makes him a suitable candidate for the nation's top position.

The Congress legislator also criticized the BJP's past treatment of senior leader B S Yediyurappa, who was asked to resign as Karnataka's chief minister after turning 75, contrasting it with Modi's situation. He pointed out Mohan Bhagwat's statement that leaders should step aside after 75, implying that Gadkari should be given a chance.

