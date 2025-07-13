Leaders in Kashmir Detained Amid Controversy Over Historical Tribute

Political tensions soared in Jammu and Kashmir as prominent leaders claimed they were placed under house arrest on Sunday, preventing them from paying respects to 1931 massacre victims. Omar Abdullah labeled this move 'blatantly undemocratic,' as no official confirmation from authorities was provided.

On July 13, a tribute is paid to those who lost their lives under Dogra army fire, a historical event compared to the Jallianwala Bagh massacre by Abdullah. Despite being restricted, Kashmir's political figures vow not to forget the sacrifices made against oppression.

Amid this, opposition leader Mehbooba Mufti emphasized that trust between Delhi and Kashmir will only be restored when India acknowledges Kashmiri 'martyrs' as its own. Authorities denied permission to access a symbolic graveyard, stepping up police presence to enforce the restrictions.

