Left Menu

Leaders in Kashmir Detained Amid Controversy Over Historical Tribute

Political leaders in Jammu and Kashmir claim house arrest barring them from honoring 1931 massacre victims. Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti criticized moves as undemocratic. Kashmir remembers those who resisted tyranny akin to the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Authorities deny graveyard access, sparking political rows.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 13-07-2025 14:02 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 14:02 IST
Leaders in Kashmir Detained Amid Controversy Over Historical Tribute
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Political tensions soared in Jammu and Kashmir as prominent leaders claimed they were placed under house arrest on Sunday, preventing them from paying respects to 1931 massacre victims. Omar Abdullah labeled this move 'blatantly undemocratic,' as no official confirmation from authorities was provided.

On July 13, a tribute is paid to those who lost their lives under Dogra army fire, a historical event compared to the Jallianwala Bagh massacre by Abdullah. Despite being restricted, Kashmir's political figures vow not to forget the sacrifices made against oppression.

Amid this, opposition leader Mehbooba Mufti emphasized that trust between Delhi and Kashmir will only be restored when India acknowledges Kashmiri 'martyrs' as its own. Authorities denied permission to access a symbolic graveyard, stepping up police presence to enforce the restrictions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adolescent Mental Health in LAC: Hidden Costs, Lost Futures, Urgent Action Needed

Uneven Harvests: Market Failures in Maize and Banana Sectors Undermine Food Security

How Much Does Your Father’s Income Matter? A Global Look at Intergenerational Mobility

Nigerian Households Struggle as Conflict and Floods Deepen Economic Vulnerability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025