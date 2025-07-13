Nvidia CEO Faces Scrutiny Over China Trip

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is preparing to hold a media briefing in Beijing on July 16, as confirmed by an official from the company this Sunday.

A bipartisan duo of U.S. senators has recently sent a letter to Huang, advising him to avoid interactions with firms associated with military or intelligence operations in China.

The senators have additionally requested Huang to steer clear of engaging with entities included on the U.S. restricted export list during his trip.

