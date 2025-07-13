Defense Minister Rajnath Singh emphasized the importance of self-reliance in India's defense capabilities with the opening of the new BrahMos Aerospace integration and testing facility in Lucknow. This significant move is expected to boost employment opportunities and enhance national defense infrastructure.

During the event, Singh also paid homage to Chandra Bhanu Gupta by unveiling a statue and releasing a commemorative postage stamp. He highlighted Gupta's pivotal role in the freedom movement and his service as Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister. Gupta's leadership and dedication remain a beacon for public welfare and responsible governance.

Reflecting on the 'Kamaraj Plan,' Singh acknowledged Gupta's willingness to resign from his position, emphasizing his commitment to public duty over power. This historical context provides insights into the sacrifices made for the greater good of the nation, upholding values over authority.